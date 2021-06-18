Liam Fox hopes Bill will 'de-stigmatise' Down's syndrome

Liam Fox MP is preparing to introduce a Bill to Parliament that will "re-educate" society about Down's syndrome.

Looking to mirror the success of the Autism Act in meeting the needs of autistic people, the former trade secretary is seeking to turn around attitudes towards people with Down's syndrome.

The Down Syndrome Bill, to be introduced later this year, will also seek to improve levels of support and access across a range of areas like maternity care, education, health, social care and employment.

If successful, local authorities would have a responsibility to assess the likely social care needs of persons with Down's syndrome and plan accordingly.

Draft legislation has been drawn up with the National Down Syndrome Policy Group (NDSPG) and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Down Syndrome, who said the legislation was "long overdue".

Fox said, "My aim is to deal with three main areas. The first is to de-stigmatise Down syndrome and to re-educate both the public and professionals about the advances, including in life expectancy, that have occurred in recent decades.

"The second is to ensure that current provision of services is improved, whether provided by health, education or local services, by ensuring that providers give due consideration to those with Down syndrome when designing service provision.

"The third is to look ahead and deal with future issues, such as long-term care, in an era where, for the first time, many of those with Down syndrome will outlive their parents. By giving due thought to the issues today we can prevent avoidable human tragedies in the future."

Actor and NDSPG Trustee George Webster said: "A Down Syndrome Act. Why didn't we think of this before?!"

"We are all very excited that Dr Liam Fox is sponsoring a Bill with the aim of improving the lives of people living with Down syndrome.

"I would like to see the Bill becoming law, then I think everyone like me with Down Syndrome will get better healthcare, more access to services and be more included in society. It is possible. It happens for some now, but it shouldn't be a lottery."

Peter Brackett, Chair of the NDSPG said: "For too long the voice of the Down syndrome community has not been heard. We are delighted that the Down Syndrome Bill will enable engagement to secure and safeguard the rights and ambitions of the community across all aspects of society.

"Having lobbied hard for this opportunity, our group will be fully behind Dr Liam Fox and the Down Syndrome Bill on its journey through Parliament, in line with our aim of raising the profile of issues affecting people with Down syndrome, their families and carers."