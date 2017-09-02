LG V30 versus LG G6: New flagship phones compared

The LG V30 is expected for a worldwide release on late September to early October. Twitter/LGUSAMobile

The recently-concluded IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin showcased a lot of flagship smartphones and other gadgets consumers want to get their hands on. LG, of course, is no exception.

After the release of its first flagship phone for 2017, the LG G6, on Aug. 31, the South Korean multinational corporation announced its second smartphone release for this year: The LG V30. However, what's the difference between these two devices?

The LG V30 is yet to be released, but its launch date is quickly approaching. Although no official date has been announced yet, rumors state that buyers in the US could get their hands on LG's new phone in late September or early October.

Because of its similarity in physical design, wrongly distinguishing these two phones from each other is an easy mistake for potential buyers to make. Both devices sport an almost all-screen design, but the G6 only has a 5.7-inch Quad-HD screen, while the V30 comes with a 6-inch full organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. Their metal and glass designs are also strikingly similar, and both phones have a rear-dual camera setup, too.

The battery capacity of these two phones is the same, both running a non-removable 3300 milli-Ampere hour (mAh) battery capacity. They both also feature 4 gigabytes (GB) worth of random access memory (RAM), the difference is that the V30 offers a larger internal storage with 64 GB, while the G6 only offers 32 GB. The V30 also sports a more advanced processor, meaning, even if they both have the same battery capacity, the battery life of the V30 is more improved than the other.

The LG v30 also offers some features the G6 significantly lack, such as voice and facial recognition for phone unlocking, "Graphy" — a new feature within the manual camera settings — and much more. The V30 also launches with Android Nougat and LG UX 6.0+ installed, while the G6 only runs on Android Nougat with LG UX 6.0.

The LG G6 retails at $650, and since the LG V30 is not yet released, the retail price for the device is not yet confirmed. However, various rumors tout the approximate retail value (AVR) of the V30 to be at $749.99.