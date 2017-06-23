Entertainment
LG V30 release date, specs rumors: August release date possible; device to feature OLED display, Snapdragon 836

Jenalyn Aguilar

LG V20's Hi-Fi Quad DAC makes music more entertaining. (screenshot from LG V20's official video)YouTube/LG Mobile Global

LG is strengthening its position in the smartphone industry as various news and rumors take the Korean company into the spotlight recently. Reports have it that LG is planning to launch its new set of phones, the LG V30 and LG G7 earlier than expected.

The Investor, a Korean news site, noted that LG is likely to release the V30 this August. The possible launch date is a month earlier than that of its sibling V20, which made its debut in September of last year.

The same publication reported that the tech firm's spokesperson did not confirm the said rumor. "Nothing has been decided on the launch schedule of the upcoming phones," the source said.

As the alleged launch date is drawing near, concept videos and images of the LG V30 have surfaced, according to patent documents, and the upcoming phone is said to rival Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The supposed design was posted in techconfigurations.com last month and is now becoming viral.

Interestingly, the new device might come with thin bezels that look like a combination of glass and metal. Based on the concept, the LG V30 might sport a 5.7- inch QHD+ AMOLED and will sport an improved secondary screen. It has 6 GB of random access memory (RAM) and will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset with IP68 water and dust Resistance. Moreover, its dual-camera system has two 16-megapixel cameras on the back, while the front snapper comes in 8 megapixels and lies directly under the earpiece of the phone.

Should the concept come to fruition, the V30 will offer 64 GB and 128 GB of storage and will offer interested buyers color options in Silver, Black, and White. Until LG releases its official statement on the availability of the V30, the abovementioned information should be taken with a grain of salt. 

LG V30 may arrive earlier than expected with Snapdragon 836 and OLED display.YouTube/Concept Creator

