LG V30 release date, specs news: LG to unveil V30 on Aug. 31?

LG has sent out invites for an Aug. 31 event, fueling rumors that the company will launch on that the date the newest addition to its V series phones.

The invitation, according to CNET, was sent to the press through an image of what might be the LG V30, the company's premium phone series that aims to rival Samsung's Note series and Apple's iPhone. Not much is known about the V30, but if the image used in the invitation is any indication, it looks like the V-series is deviating from its course and following the way that Samsung is taking at least when it comes to the phone's screen.

The V series is known for its dual-screen feature, which puts a secondary screen on top of the primary or main screen as can be seen in the V10 and V20. Without the dual screen feature, CNET reports that the V30 will be more like this year's LG G6 and the recently launched mid-range Q6 series. This means that the V30 will probably have the FullVision display of the G6 and the bezel-less, edge-to-edge feel of the S8 and S8 plus. If this speculation turns out to be true, then it may be that LG is aiming to meet Samsung's Note 8 head on with the V30.

Nothing much is known about the specs of the V30. However, there are rumors that the V30 will retain the dual rear camera of the V20. Also, the V30 might have a rear fingerprint reader and a USB-C terminal.

The Aug. 31 date coincides with the 2017 Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin or IFA 2017 show in Berlin, Germany. With this teaser from LG, it appears that the end of August will see the launch of two of the top premium phones in the market — the Samsung Note series and the LG V series. The third player in this market segment, the iPhone might not also be far behind.