LG V30 release date news, specs update: Latest teaser reveals flagship's 'immersive' audio features

Official render of the LG V20 smartphone LG Newsroom

The launch of LG V20 last year was proven to be a success. While LG has to contend with other big names in the smartphone industry such as Apple and Samsung, the South Korean electronics company managed to hold its own ground by giving their flagship devices their own signature content. The LG V20 is known to offer the best possible audio system that a modern handset could offer and according to the latest teaser for LG V30, the upcoming top-end device promises to beat its predecessor in that aspect.

The LG V30 will boast audio features that other smartphones do not have. Claiming to have an "immersive sound" experience from to the trailer, the LG V30 highlights a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digitial to Analog Converter), which is similar to LG V20's Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio system. However, the LG V30's Hi-Fi Quad DAC allows customization of audio settings, unlike the V20.

The advantages of an Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC in LG V30 include digital filters and sound presets. LG claims that the even if the LG V30 is used with an ordinary speaker, listeners can still enjoy a high-quality audio experience as if they are using an expensive headset.

The earlier Hi-Fi Quad DAC version from LG V20 has the power to convert digital music into analog audio signal. This signal can be amplified using speakers and headphones without the risk of having the original audio distorted, according to Tech Radar. Compared with other smartphone audio system, LG V20 offers a clearer and louder sound that is close to the music's original source. As with LG V30, users can expect even less distortion as the new Hi-Fi Quad DAC will be powered by ESS Technology's SABRE ES9218P. From the current LG V20 sound quality, distortion level will be decreased further to 0.0002 percent.

More details about LG's latest flagship will be revealed in the coming days. The unveiling of LG V30 is set on Aug. 31, while its release in the market is expected to follow soon.