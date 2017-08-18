LG V30 image leak shows incredible-looking phone

LG V20 is the predecessor to the upcoming LG V30. Facebook/ LGMobile

The upcoming offering from Korean technology powerhouse LG, the V30, will be debuting in two weeks. However, fans are getting an early peek at what the phone looks like. Photos showing multiple angles of the phone have been circulating online, and by the looks of it, the V30 is stunning.

Mobile reporter Evan Blass, who has always been reliable with leaks, posted a photo showing off the LG V30's front, back, and sides. It revealed that its 6-inch screen is taking up nearly the entirety of the front, with a very slim top and bottom bezels, and almost bezel-less sides.

LG V30



[tipping for good service is always appreciated: https://t.co/NwZ9Q1RB0N] pic.twitter.com/NxAuLgrpE5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 16, 2017

The front camera also looks very small, allowing the top bezel to be minimized. The resolution of the front camera has not been revealed, but reports indicate that it is capable of facial recognition even when the screen is turned off.

The V30 will be the first phone to have a Full Vision organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. The company will be placing the display pixels directly on to a plastic substrate, which will be stronger than the glass base typically used in touch screens.

The back of the V30 houses the dual camera that is located on the top center, along with the flash. Situated below is the fingerprint sensor, whereas the sides of the V30 are shown to be very slim, and contains the conventional volume rocker on the left and SIM tray on the right.

The V30 will be the first phone equipped with an f/1.6 aperture lens, which lets in 25 percent more light compared to the conventional f1.8 lens of other flagship phones. The camera will also have a glass lens for sharper and more vibrant images.

It has not been revealed when colors and finishes that LG V30 will arrive in, but with its Aug. 31 launch inching closer, fans of the brand won't have to wait too long.