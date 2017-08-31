LG G7 release date, specs rumors: G6 successor will keep 3.5mm headphone jack; To boast Snapdragon 836 chipset

Top view of LG G6 smartphone LG Official Website

The attention of the public will be focused on the LG V30 in the coming days as the South Korean electronics company unveils the handset on Aug. 31. After the hype for the high-end LG V series smartphone subsides, there will be more room in discussing the next entry in LG's G series, the LG G7. As early as now, there are rumors popping up on the internet regarding the LG G7 specs and design. Some of the rumored features include a Snapdragon 836 chipset upgrade, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As reported by PC Tablet, the LG G7 release date will likely follow the previous launch schedule of its previous iterations, the LG G5 and LG G6. The two aformentioned LG G series smartphones were unveiled at the Consumers Electronics Show (CES) in 2015 and 2016, respectively. With this, the LG G7 is expected to be revealed in Feb. 2018, the same month set for next year's CES.

Based on the previous LG G series smartphone launch, the LG G7 is more likely to receive top-end hardware specs to top off its predecessor. It is rumored that the G7 handset will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, which will be a huge leap from the LG G6's Snapdragon 821 chipset. If this actually happens, the LG G7 will boast the same powerful processor as the upcoming Google Pixel 2 smartphones, which are also reported to use Snapdragon 836.

The LG G7 will receive 6 GB LDDR4 RAM and internal storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. As for the device's operating system, it is expected to run on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo version out of the box, with the LG UX 6.0 user interface (UI) version on the top of the screen.

Meanwhile, Hitechwiki reported that the LG G7 might have a few similarities with G6 smartphone. It is possible that the G7 will keep the current design of LG G6, although the former will have more refined edges. The LG G7 display will be 2K Super AMOLED FullVision screen, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 casing.

Lastly, the G7 model is expected to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack, veering away from the latest trend in mobile devices. While the trend started by iPhone 7 gained support from some tech enthusiasts, LG might listen to the demands of other users to save the traditional earphone socket. After all, mobile users are already accustomed to the headphone jack, plus the 3.5mm socket size is universal for all audio devices.