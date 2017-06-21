LG G6 Plus release date, specs rumors: LG's latest smartphone offers 128 GB storage and wireless charging

On Monday, LG announced the latest version of its G6 flagship. Interestingly, the new smartphone, the LG G6 Plus, offers massive storage.

The Korean company's upcoming device has 128 GB storage, a 32 GB increase from its sibling. There is not much difference between the G6 and the G6 Plus aside from the storage space. Both smartphones are said to sport a 5.7-inch QHD+ display with dual 13-megapixal cameras. They are powered by Snapdragon 821 processor and packed with a 3,300 mAh battery.

The notable thing about the G6 Plus' battery is its wireless charging. This feature is not yet confirmed to be available globally or in limited countries only. Other new offers of the latest device are high-resolution audio through the B&O Play headphones and users can enjoy its 32-bit Hi-Fi Dac.

A source reported that software upgrades are coming to the LG G6 and G6 Plus. These updates include Face Print, an authentication option said to be more secure than the facial recognition technology adopted by Samsung's Galaxy S8. There's the Covered Lens that will alert users when their fingers are detected while taking a photo. According to LG, this "prevents shutterbugs from spoiling their own photographs with an errant digit," said

Another new feature expected to boost its system is the Low Power Consumption mode design to enhance the lag time with third-party apps without using much power. The software upgrades of the G6 and the G6 Plus are said to come next month.

LG adds new color variants for the two smartphones. Aside from the already available Asro Black, interested buyers have other options such as the Marine Blue and Terra Gold.

The G6 Plus is said to go on sale in South Korea first prior to its launch in other countries. Its pricing list and release date are expected to be announced later.