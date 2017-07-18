LG G6 Mini release date, specs, price news: LG announces new Q6 series
The LG G6 Mini will officially be known as the LG Q6. The South Korean company has announced that it is indeed offering a more competitively priced sibling of the LG G6.
In an official release via LG Newsroom, the company stated the new series will have three variants, to be known as the Q6, Q6+, and Q6a. Each variant is aimed at different subgroups of the mid-range market segment. The announcement comes after Gizmochina reported a sighting on Geekbench and a save-the-date invite for a July 11 product launch.
The Q6 range will all have the FullVision display made famous by the LG G6. This is in line with LG's aim of bringing its premium phone features to the masses. For instance, the LG Q6 series claims to be the first mid-range phones to sport the minimized bezel feature that is slowly becoming a standard in premium phones.
LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company president Juno Cho said the new series will bring LG mobile's premium features to more people. "The Q series is our way of getting the superb experiences with the essence of the LG's premium line-ups to more consumers' hands and pockets," he said.
Each variant will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 mobile platform chipset under their metallic frames with rounded corners, which house the 18:9 aspect ratio 5.5-inch FullVision display. The Q6a, Q6, and Q6+ will have a 13-megapixel, standard angle rear camera and a 5-megapixel wide angle front camera.
While most of the specs are the same across all variants, each one will differ in their memory and storage capacity. The Q6a, which is the lowest-priced of the series, has 2 Gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 16 GB storage. The Q6, on the other hand, has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The top-of-the-line Q6+ has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage limit.
This combination of affordability and premium features are the main selling points of the new addition to the Q series. "The LG Q6 is a blend of premium features, great performance and attractive pricing, a combination that is extremely important to us as we look at the way consumers are using smartphones around the world," Cho said.
