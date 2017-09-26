Entertainment
'Lethal Weapon' season 2 spoilers: What to expect?

Miguel Lauresta

A scene from "Lethal Weapon 2"FOX

Ending its first season in a big cliffhanger, the second season of the police comedy-drama FOX series "Lethal Weapon" will find Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) going after Riggs (Clayne Crawford), who goes down to Mexico to exact revenge on Tito Flores (Danny Mora) after killing his wife.

According to executive producer Matt Miller, who sat down to talk with TV Guide, the duo's Mexican sojourn will not go as planned. He added that regrettable decisions will be made in this trip down south of the border this season.

The executive producer revealed that the audience can expect that the Tito Flores' storyline will have a resolution. He also stated that Crawford's character might see the resolution as something that he wants, but accepts and lives with the one that he gets and that degree of justice would still be served.

Asked on what will probably be the overarching plot this season, Miller answered that Riggs will have "some degree of resolution by the end of the first episode, but he's still not completely healthy. He spends a couple of episodes trying to be normal, but what does that look like for Riggs?"

Shifting toward Murtaugh, he revealed that his marriage will go through some rough patches this season. He said that Murtaugh's wife Trish (Keesha Sharp) will get a great job offer. This offer gets into Murtaugh and he becomes more and more insecure and possessive and starts to act up, causing strain in their marriage.

Miller also asked about the show's comedic element since the movie it was based on had a lot of comedy in it. He replied that he and his team have not received any calls from FOX about injecting more comedy into the show. He did emphasize that his main characters will not be dark and gritty every week; that's why the first couple of episodes for the new season will be light.

"Lethal Weapon" comes back on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.

