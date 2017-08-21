'Lethal Weapon' season 2 spoilers: Thomas Lennon returns as Leo Getz

Promotional photo of "Lethal Weapon." Facebook/ LethalWeaponFOX

The upcoming second season of the buddy cop series "Lethal Weapon" will feature the return of one of its comedic characters, Leo Getz, to be reprised by actor Thomas Lennon.

The news was confirmed to TV Line by show producer Matthew Miller. The neurotic lawyer Getz will be appearing on the new season as a recurring character. Speaking with TV Insider last March, Miller said that he would love for the character to come back. "I've spoken to Thomas about it," he said. "And I would love, love, love for him to come back. I think he was amazing! So our plan is certainly to bring him back."

Originally a homage to the source material of the series, the "Lethal Weapon" films, Lennon's character previously appeared in the first's season's 15th episode aptly titled "As Good As It Getz."

The role of Getz was originally played by Joe Pesci in the film series. He appeared in three films, with his occupation varying in each. He first appeared in 1989's "Lethal Weapon 2" as a banker and returned as a real estate agent in the third title. In "Lethal Weapon 4," he appeared as a private investigator.

Lennon, whose version of Getz is an ambulance-chasing attorney who is a key witness to a murder, admitted that filling Pesci's shoes for the role was difficult. "They reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in taking on the character for the TV show," he shared in an interview with Cartermatt.com. "My reaction was 'Wow, that sounds really, really hard' because Pesci's performance is one of the most quotable movie roles of all time."

Despite that, the "Odd Couple" actor had high praises for the show and everyone in it. "Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford are great actors, and are very fast for improvising and rolling with the flow. It was a blast," said Lennon. He also added that he would work with them again in a heartbeat because he had a lot of fun.