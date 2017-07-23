'Lethal Weapon' season 2 spoilers: Michelle Hurd joins cast as chief with a history with Murtaugh
Michelle Hurd, star of the crime drama show "Blindspot" is joining the upcoming second season of the buddy cop series "Lethal Weapon." Hurd will be acting in a recurring role as Gina Santos, a police chief who has a complicated past with detective Roger Murtaugh, played by Damon Wayans.
Hurd being the chief means she will be the ranking officer in charge of cop duo Murtaugh and Martin Riggs, played by Clayne Crawford, as well as Captain Brooks Avery, played by Kevin Rahm.
Deadline reports that Murtaugh is somewhat paralyzed by the arrival of Santos. The detective, who is happily married with three children, will be affected by the sexual tension between himself and the police chief, but it might be something that is only in his head.
The upcoming season of "Lethal Weapon" will wrap up the events that occurred in Mexico at the end of the first season, allowing the cop duo to go back to their turf in Los Angeles. The second season will also act as some sort of a reboot of the series, according to showrunner Matt Miller.
"The idea is to reboot the series in Season 2 by giving some resolution to what went down in Mexico in a way that feels satisfying, without necessarily having to do a serialized couple of episodes," he told Yahoo TV. The producer also hinted at a change of focus in the upcoming season. "The cartel will still be alive in Season 2, but they're not going to be a focal point," he said, adding, "We're using them as a layer and building on top of it."
Hurd joined the second season of "Blindspot" as a regular cast member last year. She will now be appearing in a recurring role on that series, as well as in "Lethal Weapon." She is also credited for roles in many other TV series, including "Law & Order: SVU," "Ash vs. Evil Dead," "Hawaii Five-0," "Daredevil" and "The Glades."
The second season of "Lethal Weapon" will air on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.
