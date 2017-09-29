'Lethal Weapon' season 2 spoilers: LAPD gets evaluated, Murtaugh in a tangle

A scene from "Lethal Weapon 2" Fox

Fans of the dynamic duo Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) from the hit television series "Lethal Weapon" are in for a tango in the next episode of the show, titled "Dancing in September."

"Dancing in September," the second episode of season 2, will see police officers Riggs and Murtaugh responding to a case involving the death of a plastic surgeon, which sounds pretty straightforward. Little do they know, the case will turn out to be a lot more complicated. The late plastic surgeon's wellness clinic will be revealed as an activity hub for an illegal drug ring.

Complex as the case may be, this will not deter Riggs from competing against Karen Palmer (Hilarie Burton), a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent who will be making a comeback from the previous season. Murtaugh, on the other hand, faces the tamer but still challenging problem of watching his first son, RJ, leave for college.

In a soon-to-expire preview clip for the episode, viewers see Gina Santos (Michelle Hurd), a Deputy Chief, make an appearance as an evaluator of the entire Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) where Riggs and Murtaugh work. Complications will arise when Murtaugh reveals that he and Santos had a romantic past that did not work out. This will leave Murtaugh paranoid that Santos will be out to make life difficult for him at the LAPD.

The upcoming episode also suggests that Santos might be superseding the authority of Captain Avery (Kevin Rahm), causing further complications in the department, most especially for Murtaugh, who will apparently be experiencing sexual tensions with Santos. Regardless, the new all-star guess cast will provide thrilling twists and new challenges for Riggs and Murtaugh.

"Lethal Weapon's" second episode of season 2, "Dancing in September," will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 8 PM EDT on FOX.