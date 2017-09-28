'Lethal Weapon' season 2 episode 2 release date, plot news: Deputy Chief Santos evaluates Riggs' police division

Promotional photo of "Lethal Weapon." Facebook/ LethalWeaponFOX

In the next episode of "Lethal Weapon," a deputy chief is sent to the division to evaluate all the investigators including Roger Murtaugh (Damon Wayans), Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford), Maureen Cahill (Jordana Brewster), and Brooks Avery (Kevin Rahm).

The trailer of the upcoming installment of the hit Fox show just released recently which showed the deputy chief Gina Santos (Michelle Hurd) making rounds at the station. Coincidentally though, Murtaugh reveals that he and Santos had a past relationship which might make things awkward for the both of them. A comedic arc can be expected from this development. Wayans incidentally is known for his comedic work on "Living Color."

In the meantime, Riggs expects to be cleared by the deputy chief because he believes that he has dealt with his issues already. It seems though that Santos will not let Riggs go that easily.

In the last episode, Riggs went on a mission for vengeance. He travelled all the way to Mexico to hunt down Tito Flores (Danny Mora), the man responsible for his wife's death. Riggs defied all police protocols and became a one-man army where he killed all the bodyguards of Flores at a hotel where he was hiding.

Riggs was about to kill Flores when Murtaugh arrived just in time to stop his partner from shooting the villain in the head. They eventually brought Flores back to the U.S. to stand trial for the murder of Rigg's wife as well as his other crimes.

It is because of Rigg's self-control that he believes he will pass Santos' evaluation in the next episode. However, knowing Riggs and how unpredictable he can be, things may get worse before they can get any better.

"Lethal Weapon" season 2 episode 2 will arrive on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.