Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $20 million to help combat climate change

U.S. actor and UN Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio poses during arrivals for a screening of his documentary film "Before the Flood" at the United Nations in New York City, U.S. October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

During the Yale Climate Conference held at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, Oscar-winning actor and philanthropist Leonardo DiCaprio announced that he will donate over $20 million in grants to non-profit organizations working to fight climate change.

The actor is widely known for his activism concerning the negative impacts surrounding the world's ecological environment. In fact, his foundation, the "Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation," has already shelled out nearly $80 million in grants since 2008.

"We are proud to support the work of over 100 organizations at home and abroad," DiCaprio said in his speech. "These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations – and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change."

"There exist today many proven technologies in renewable energy, clean transportation, and sustainable agriculture, that we can begin to build a brighter future for all of us," the actor added.

"Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late," continued DiCaprio.

The actor also mentioned his meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump, and how he had presented an elaborate plan to confront the issues with climate change. However, Trump was unmoved, and since then has declared that he will withdraw the U.S. membership with the Paris Climate Agreement.

DiCaprio added that although the President seems undeterred with the present issues of global warming and the drastic effects the world is currently experiencing through climate change, he still thinks that the U.S. has "the potential to lead the world on this issue...We can only hope that the President begins to see it too, before it is too late."

The Yale Climate Conference was a two-day event sponsored and moderated by former U.S. Secretary of State and Yale alumnus, John Kerry. The event was held in tune with the New York Climate Week and the United Nations General Assembly.