Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese to reunite for new crime thriller
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up once again for their sixth movie collaboration. The actor-director pair is developing a film adaptation of the book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI."
Scorsese's longtime production designer Dante Ferretti told Variety that the award-winning director is planning to begin shooting the film spring of 2018. The new project is based on the bestselling true-crime thriller written by David Grann, New Yorker staff writer and author of "The Lost City of Z."
The story is set in the 1920s and chronicles the series of murders that happened in the Osage Indian community in Oklahoma after oil was discovered in their land. It is considered as the first homicide case of the then fledgling Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The screenplay for the film has reportedly been drafted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, who also penned "Forrest Gump" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will mark Scorsese and DiCaprio's sixth film collaboration in 16 years, following "Gangs of New York," "The Aviator," "The Departed," "Shutter Island," "The Wolf of Wall Street" and the upcoming "Devil in the White City."
Ferretti added that they will be reconstructing the 1920s world of the Indians who lived in Oklahoma, and will need to start preparing for the film in September, as Scorsese will "shoot it immediately after finishing 'The Irishman.'"
"The Irishman," is an upcoming film which will see Scorsese reunite with another frequent collaborator, Robert De Niro. The two have worked together for a total of eight feature films since 1973.
The film is produced by Netflix, who has not confirmed whether they would give "The Irishman" a wide theatrical release. "I don't think Martin would accept the fact that one of his movies would just be seen on a small screen and not in movie theaters," said Ferretti, who is not working on the project.
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
