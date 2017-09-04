Lenovo Yoga 920 release date, price, specs update: Kaby Lake-powered hybrid laptop showcased at IFA 2017

A teaser photo for the Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 laptop. Lenovo

One of the special announcements at IFA 2017 in Berlin was the new Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 laptop, boasting a huge improvement over its predecessor with a premium lineup of features and hardware.

According to Gears of Biz, the Lenovo Yoga 920 is the first in the company's hybrid Yoga 900 series to be powered by the eighth-generation Intel Kaby Lake processors.

Comparing its performance to the previous iterations, the new Lenovo Yoga 920 is expected to boast 40 percent improved performance, thanks to the powerful data processing feats of the latest Intel central processing unit (CPU). To note, the Intel Kaby Lake is said to boost machine performance, even for slender notebooks.

The Lenovo Yoga 920 sports a 13.9-inch, 360-degree touchscreen display, in which the users are allowed to maximize the graphics settings to 4K resolution, according to Engadget.

The touchscreen display will support an optional pen that is designed with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity while keeping the lags minimal. Users will also enjoy watching movies with the best audio quality through a Dolby Atmos setup. The convertible laptop also has two Thunderbolt 3 USB ports for faster data transfer.

Furthermore, the latest Yoga 900 series laptop will feature special voice activation for Cortana, Windows 10's resident voice assistant. This is made possible by a far-field microphone array that will let the user call on Cortana even when 13 feet away from the laptop. Cortana can be summoned even when the Yoga 920 is in sleep mode, although the laptop should be plugged into an outlet.

The Lenovo Yoga 920 will be shipped to the U.S. market this October, with the base laptop model priced at $1,330.

To further capture the interests of potential buyers, especially the "Star Wars" fans, the Yoga 920 2-in-1 will have special edition units with Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire logos. Both Yoga 920 special variants are protected by a Gorilla Glass cover.