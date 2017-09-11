Life
Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad A275 and A475 laptops powered by 7th-gen AMD Pro processors

Juan Miguel Salonga

A photo of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.Lenovo

Lenovo has unveiled the latest additions to the ThinkPad laptop series. The new ThinkPad A275 and A475 boast improved performance over their predecessors, thanks to seventh-generation AMD Pro processors.

According to Gizbot, the Lenovo ThinkPad A275 and A475 have been dubbed by the electronics giant as the first business laptops that use the latest AMD Pro chipsets. The new AMD processors can cater to the high-performance demands of enterprise users, allowing multitasking and building hardware-level security.

The displays of the Lenovo ThinkPad A275 and A475 are what set the two devices apart. The Lenovo ThinkPad A275 sports a 12.5-inch screen, while the ThinkPad A475 has a larger 14-inch display. The ThinkPad A275 also comes lighter at 2.9 pounds, while the bigger model weighs 3.48 pounds.

For both ThinkPad base models, the screen will support up to 1600 x 900-pixel resolution, and the top-end models will feature Full HD IPS displays with up to 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution. Buyers can also choose whether the FHD display will have touch option or not.

Apart from the seventh-generation AMD Pro A12 processors, the Lenovo ThinkPad A275 and A475 will be powered by the latest AMD Radeon R7 integrated graphics chip. Both laptops will receive up to 512 GB solid state drive (SSD) and 1 TB hard disk drive (HDD).

The ThinkPad laptops can support LTE-A mobile broadband connection. The ThinkPad A275 and A475 have USB-C ports, as well as fingerprint sensors for security, The Verge reported.

Aside from the Lenovo ThinkPad A275 and A475, Lenovo also launched the ThinkCentre M715 Tower, powered by either AMD Pro or Ryzen Pro central processing units (CPUs), depending on the variant.

During the launch last week, Lenovo Commercial Portfolio and Product Management executive director Jerry Paradise boasted the capability of the new ThinkPad and ThinkCentre devices with the help of the latest AMD technology.

"We have combined the uncompromising versatility of Think products with the multitasking power and hardware-level security of AMD PRO to meet the ever-evolving needs of our enterprise customers," he said.

The Lenovo ThinkPad A475 has a starting price of $849, while the base ThinkPad A275 costs $869. Both will arrive in the market this October.

