Lenovo news: Specs of retro 25th anniversary ThinkPad laptop leaks online

The ThinkPad maker Lenovo's logo is seen at an electronic shop in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Thinkpad, Lenovo will be releasing the special edition ThinkPad 25 laptop, which will include all the retro design from the classic laptop while featuring modern technical specifications.

A German blog called WinFuture has revealed leaked specifications of the upcoming laptop as well as a number of photos showing the unit's design. The laptop is based on the existing ThinkPad T470 model. It has the signature TrackPoint, the red track stick that is located at the middle of the keyboard. It also has the classic ThinkPad's blue enter key. On the lower right corner of the laptop is the colorful ThinkPad logo.

While the ThinkPad 25 looks very much like an old laptop, it has specifications that are standard for today's midline laptops. It has a 14-inch IPS display with a 1920 by 1080 resolution. In addition, it is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTE 940MX graphics card. The laptop also includes 512 GB of solid state drive storage.

The new laptop also includes a variety of modern ports. It has a Thunderbolt-rated USB-C, three standard USB slots, an SD card reader, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port.

The new ThinkPad even has a couple of modern security hardware like a fingerprint scanner and an infrared webcam to support Windows Hello. This will allow users to log into Windows 10 with their face or fingerprint.

The ThinkPad 25 looks very similar to the retro design laptop that the Lenovo's design executive David Hill teased more than two years ago. Now, it looks like the company is ready to unveil the classic-looking laptop just in time for the momentous anniversary.

The original ThinkPad, which was introduced by IBM, will celebrate its 25th year next month. It is highly possible that Lenovo, who acquired the ThinkPad brand in 2005, will officially unveil the ThinkPad 25 by then.