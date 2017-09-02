'LEGO Worlds' latest news: NINJAGO and Monsters DLC packs to be released in the coming months

The LEGO Worlds Mosnters DLC Pack will be released just in time for Halloween this year. Youtube/LegoWorldsGame

Since its official release on March 7 this year, "LEGO Worlds" has proven to be a hit for gamers worldwide. Its booth at Gamescom this year was also one of the most visited by attendees, and before the gaming event concluded, "LEGO Worlds" managed to announce the release of its two upcoming DLC Packs — NINJAGO and Monsters.

Two brief teaser trailers were shown at Gamescom, but they don't give many details about the upcoming DLC packs except that they are exciting and something to look forward to by the fans of the game. Their release will be headed by the NINJAGO DLC pack in September, while the Monsters DLC pack will be released in October.

The announcement was made by Traveller's Tales, "Lego Worlds'" game developer, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. According to BricksTo Life, the release of the NINJAGO DLC Pack was also in partnership with the NINJAGO movie's release, so fans should expect the full roster of the game's most-loved characters.

The NINJAGO trailer shows Master Wu's Dojo and the Bamboo Training Yard with also a blurred out view of all the Ninjago team, including Zane, Lloyd, Kai, Cole, and Jay, at the end of the trailer. The Monsters trailer, meanwhile, features an abandoned LEGO church where Vamp flew in as a bat. Once inside, he transforms back to his normal form and played an old piano quite enthusiastically.

Although the DLC Pack will be released in September and October, respectively, their official launch dates are not confirmed yet. Based on its spooky theme though, the Monsters DLC Pack may be released mid to late October, in celebration of Halloween.

Aside from the new DLC packs, "LEGO Worlds" fans can also look forward to the release of the game to Nintendo Switch. It is scheduled to come out on Sept. 5. It was announced at Gamescom as well, along with a short teaser trailer to further add to the hype of the game's imminent release.