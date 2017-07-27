'Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2' release date, gameplay news: New trailer introduces Kang the Conqueror

"Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2" is almost here. As everyone anxiously awaits its arrival, a brand-new trailer for the action-adventure video game has arrived and it offers a thorough introduction to Kang the Conqueror.

In the two-minute trailer, the Marvel superheroes — including Star Lord and She Hulk — are seen going up against the time-traveling terrorist, Kang the Conqueror, who wants total domination of the entire universe.

"With a completely original branching storyline, 'Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2' introduces amazing new gameplay features, including the ability for characters to manipulate time and a four-player competitive Super Hero battling mode," TT Games Managing Director Tom Stone said in a press statement obtained by Shack News. "With a huge array of brand new characters from the Marvel Universe, including old favorites in new guises, this game is sure to thrill both LEGO and Marvel fans, as well as newcomers to the series."

Kang the Conqueror is just one of the villains that players will face throughout the action-adventure game. While the villainous character has no superhuman abilities, he is an extraordinary genius and is an ace strategist and a scientist.

In the comics, Kang the Conqueror often wears highly advanced battle armor that gives him the ability to time-travel consistently and manipulate time to his will.

The armor also gives him a relatively small amount of superhuman strength and the ability to control other forms of technology. For instance, he can create extremely powerful force fields around himself up to 20 feet.

Through his huge time-traveling space ship dubbed Damocles Base, Kang the Conqueror can access technology from any century. Hence, his innovations are said to be far more powerful and advanced than that of Doctor Doom or Iron Man.

"Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2" is set to be released on Nov. 14 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.