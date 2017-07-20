'Legion' season 2 spoilers, plot rumors: Showrunner Noah Hawley reveals part of a script, shares thoughts on show's Emmy snub

From what happened during the season finale of "Legion" earlier this year, many are now heavily anticipating what comes next for the mutants as well as the show's big bad. Showrunner Noah Hawley recently revealed what will happen to two of its characters in season 2.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, just ahead of the show's appearance at Comic-Con International, Hawley shared his thoughts regarding the mutant-filled show in terms of storytelling, and even revealed a part of the script. As everyone can recall, the finale ended with Oliver Bird (Jemaine Clement) driving off and away with Lenny Busker (Aubrey Plaza) in the passenger seat. Oliver asked Lenny where they are to go, and Lenny said "someplace warm."

The page that Hawley revealed also happens to be from the season 2 premiere, and while it seems that they have reached their destination, something does not seem right. The excerpt from the script reveals Oliver and Lenny relaxing by a swimming pool. Lenny asks what day it is and Oliver does not answer the question, saying that he does not try and talk about time, which is what Lenny is trying to do.

A drink refill later and Lenny laughs. Oliver asks why and she says that they are trapped, and the two of them start laughing. Hawley shared that the show's big villain, Amahl Farouk, or as what X-Men fans know him as, the Shadow King, is using both Lenny and Oliver. "He wears their faces from time to time. It's his way of hiding himself." He added that Lenny and Oliver may not be in a real place, and instead they might be in a mental space or an astral plane.

It is safe to say that "Legion" will remain as trippy as ever in season 2.

Emmy nominations have come in, and fans were surprised to see that "Legion" was not nominated in any category, particularly for acting, as many raved about Plaza's performance as Lenny and Dan Stevens' performance as the show's main character David. According to Deadline, the showrunner for both "Legion" and "Fargo" expressed that the genre just takes a while for viewers to really warm up to. "I also understand that the genre itself is an obstacle for some people and it can take two or three seasons of a show being made before it gets under the genre bend," he said.

"Legion" season 2 will start filming in September for a 2018 premiere on FX.