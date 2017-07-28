'Legion' season 2 release date, spoilers: David Haller may have more powered personalities in his mind

The first season of "Legion" was a hit with fans and viewers. Its follow-up installment is expected to arrive sometime next year with more powers and action.

In the premiere season, the mind of David Haller (Dan Stevens) was taken over by the Shadow King aka Lenny Busker (Aubrey Plaza), who influenced the former and convinced him to think that he was crazy.

Eventually, Haller discovered the parasitic Shadow King and was able to expel him from his mind with the help of Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller), Dr. Melanie Bird (Jean Smart), Cary Loudermilk (Bill Irwin) and others.

However, the expulsion of the powerful Shadow King doesn't mean that Haller's psychic abilities will be diminished. On the contrary, more of his mind will be explored in order to see if there are other powered entities inhabiting it.

In an interview with ComicBook at the San Diego Comic-Con last July 21, Stevens explained:

"We haven't even really scratched the surface of the number of characters or entities that are contained within Legion. The Shadow King was obviously one of them and a large part. But there's a lot more going on and anyone who knows the comics knows the scope of the world in which it's set. So yeah, there's a lot more to dig out of his head."

This strongly implies that fans can expect more interesting characters and offshoots stemming from Haller's mind. In the comics, each of Haller's powers was attached to a different personality that he knew of in his life.

These powered personalities were astral selves of people who Haller absorbed unknowingly. This absorbing ability is what makes Haller powerful, aside from his telekinetic and psionic powers.

"Legion" season 2 has no confirmed release date yet but expect the hit show to return to FX sometime in 2018.