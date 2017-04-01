'Legion' season 2 news: Noah Hawley confirms bigger role for Jemaine Clement; will Professor X be introduced in the show?

Jemaine Clement will be playing a bigger role when FX's "Legion" returns for its sophomore season next year.

A character from the original "X-Men" comics, the Shadow King inhabited Oliver (Clement) at the end of season 1. "Legion" creator Noah Hawley recently confirmed that Clement will have an even greater role, as the evil creature continues to take over his body. "I've spoken to him [Clement] and he's excited to come back and certainly that's what we're working on doing. So, yeah, he will come back and will definitely play a big part in Season 2," Hawley told Deadline.

While the Shadow King was the main villain in the first season, the series did not end with his defeat. Hawley explained that the storyline concluded that way because he liked how season 1 centered on the internal demons of David (Dan Stevens) and how they have moved now to another person.

Since Oliver will have more scenes, fans can also expect him to have a good amount of screen time with Lenny (Aubrey Plaza) when season 2 picks up. Hawley explained that the idea of those two actors teaming up opens an "exciting possibility" when it comes to storytelling. While it is unfortunate for Clement's character that he is the new victim of the parasite, it certainly makes him an important part of the show.

Season 1 left off with an action-packed episode that explored David's effort to fight off an ambush from Division 3. Thanks to Cary's (Bill Irwin) makeshift device, he was able to survive and extract the evil parasite, also known as the Shadow King, from his brain. Unfortunately, the parasite just attached itself to Oliver as they both head to someplace warm. The post-credits scene showed David being zapped by a floating orb before it eventually trapped him and took him to an undisclosed area.

It has been established in the comics that David is the son of Charles Xavier also known as Professor X. Whether David's search for his father's identity becomes a primary focus for season 2 remains to be seen, but Hawley has confirmed that it will be tackled at some point on the show.

The second season of "Legion" is expected to premiere sometime in 2017 on FX.