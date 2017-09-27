'Legion' season 2 news: 10 episodes up for production; Said Taghmaoui to play Shadow King; will Professor X make an appearance?

Dan Stevens plays the titular character in "Legion" Twitter/LegionFX

There is still quite a long wait until "Legion" season 2 premieres. The first season proved to be a critical success, earning it a season renewal by the people over at FX. As production for the second installment is underway, here are things that are known about the show's second season so far.

Production for "Legion" season 2 began a few weeks ago. As revealed by Omega Underground, production for the second season was scheduled for Sept. 5 in Los Angeles and the working title was "Clubhouse."

The season 1 finale revealed that the Shadow King had taken over the body of Oliver Bird (Jemaine Clement). By the second season, showrunner Noah Hawley revealed that "Wonder Woman" star, Said Taghmaoui, will be playing Amahl Farouk.

With Taghmaoui portraying the Shadow King in his original form, what could this mean for the other form the villain has taken in the first season, namely Aubrey Plaza's Lenny Busker?

Back in July during the San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that "Legion" season 2 will have 10 episodes, two episodes more than the first season. The storylines for the upcoming installment are still under wraps but knowing that Taghmaoui is part of the cast as the X-Men foe, this could mean that there would be flashbacks of the Shadow King's origin or the villain may take its original human form in the season.

The few episodes leading up to the finale also showed the moment that many X-Men fans have been waiting for. David Haller's (Dan Stevens) realization that his biological father was a mutant, namely the most powerful psychic in the X-Men universe: Charles Xavier a.k.a. Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart.

So, would Professor X pop up in flashbacks of David's childhood in the upcoming season?

That was one of the biggest questions that fans wanted answered during the panel. Stevens shared that he likes to call Stewart pops, and that after asking him if he wanted to go on "Legion" during his appearance at the "Late Late Show with James Corden," Stewart was up for it.

Marvel Television head, Jeph Loeb, and 20th Century Fox producer, Lauren Shuler Donner, then said that they are working on it.

"Legion" season 2 premieres sometime in 2018 on FX.