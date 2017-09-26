'Legends of Tomorrow' season 3 spoilers: Jax's conflict with Stein tears Firestorm apart

The crew of Waverider reunites for the third time to show everyone that Legends never die. Facebook/LegendsofTomorrow

After the mess they have made in season 2, Dr. Martin Stein questions everything the Waverider stands for in the upcoming third installment of the superhero TV series "Legends of Tomorrow."

Victor Garber said in an interview with Digital Spy that his character, Dr. Martin Stein, feels unsure of his decisions and actions in season 3. Attributed mainly to his character's age and temperament, the other half that forms Firestorm will be left on a spot where he needs to choose between his real family and his family in the Waverider.

In the second season of the hit superhero show from The CW, Lily, played by Christina Brucato, was born because of a temporal anomaly that became a permanent dot in the timeline. This forced Dr. Stein to think of his newly-gained daughter first and his time-travelling exploits second.

Franz Drameh, who plays Jefferson "Jax" Jackson, said in his interview that this conflict may cause the two to grow different opinions and could not become the powerhouse superhero Firestorm as a result.

It was "The Flash" where Dr. Martin Stein originated from, so Garber expressed how he would love to go back to that set as well as work with a couple of scenes with Melissa Benoist ("Supergirl"). Phil Klemmer confirmed that there will be crossover episodes where Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow will be taking part of.

In the trailer released during the July 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, dinosaurs are roaming the present-day earth freely. Rip Hunter, the new leader of the Time Bureau, tells the Legends that they need to fix all the anachronisms — people, animals and objects misplaced in time — only the Waverider will be out of the formula. The Legends disbands only to reunite to prove that the Legends will always be needed for these kinds of problems.

Garber also throws a shade to his "Titanic" movie role when the team mentioned there will be a trip that will involve the historically sunken ship.

The DC TV series showrunner Phil Klemmer also revealed that there is an active campaign to bring Matt Ryan in to reprise his role as the investigator to the supernatural, John Constantine. This is highly possible since Ryan already crossed to the network once back in 2015 for a crossover episode in "Arrow."