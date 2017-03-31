'Legends of Tomorrow' season 3 spoilers, cast news: Next season will welcome new characters, EP confirms

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 is slated to end soon and the show has already been renewed for a third. As the DC Comics–based series heads toward its season finale, a new spoiler has come up regarding the changes that will be happening in the next season.

The members of the Legends have kept welcoming some changes all throughout the seasons. At the end of season 1, they lost Leonard Snart/Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) when he sacrificed himself to save their lives, as well as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl (Ciara Renee) and Carter Hall/Hawkman (Falk Hentschel), who left to live a normal life after they finally defeated Vandal Savage (Casper Crump). For season 2, there were new additions to the team namely, Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano) and Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers).

According to Comic Book Resources (CBR), the next season will have more changes as well. Speaking to CBR a few weeks ago on the red carpet before the show's PaleyFest panel, "Legends of Tomorrow" showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed that there are plans to add new characters in the show's third season. However, there are no specifics yet as to who will be added to the cast. "We haven't fully pitched it, but we've got great ideas, and hopefully the studio and network agree," Klemmer said.

He also talked about how changing the characters affect the show, saying, "We added two new characters, we had two characters that sort of fell out of our orbit — obviously Wentworth has fallen back into our orbit. That's the wonderful thing about this show. The only thing that has to remain is the Waverider. It's a time travel show, so the only thing that's not going to change is that it always changes."

Meanwhile, the season 2 finale titled "Aruba" will feature the Legends breaking one cardinal rule of time travel by going back to World War I with the goal to stop the Legion of Doom from taking the Spear of Destiny and rewriting reality. In the process, they meet themselves, the versions who went to the war previously to retrieve the blood of Christ in order to destroy the spear, in which they failed. What could be the consequences of this encounter?

