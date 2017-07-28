'Legends of Tomorrow' season 3 release date, spoilers: Tracy Ifeachor cast as new villain Kuasa
The Legends are set to face an all-new threat when "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" returns to the small screen. In the third season, the group will be squaring off against a former guardian of the Anansi Totem, Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor).
During the series' panel at San Diego Comic-Con last July 22, The CW dropped a brand-new trailer for "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." The two-minute footage gave fans a quick glimpse of season 3's villain, Kuasa, as she stands in darkness and mysteriously grins up at the sky.
No details were given about the villainous woman. But in CW Seed's "Vixen," Kuasa was revealed to be the sister of Mari McCabe and only became a miscreant when she tried to get the Anansi Totem — a mystical object that enables the user to tap into the life force of animals, basically allowing them to harness their abilities — back from the latter.
In terms of powers, Kuasa can summon and control vast amounts of water. She is capable of surrounding herself with a pillar of water and shoot blasts of water at her opponents through the Anansi Totem. Without it, she is said to be extremely feeble.
"We're really excited about that," Entertainment Weekly quoted executive producer Marc Guggenheim at Comic-Con. "We're looking forward to the inevitable confrontation between Maisie's character and her granddaughter."
In the series, Maisie Richardson Sellers portrays Amaya Jiwe, the granddaughter of Mari (Megalyn E.K.). Amaya and Mari portray different versions of the superhero Vixen.
On a lighter note, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will reestablish Captain Sara Lance/White Canary's (Caity Lotz) bisexuality. Hence, she will be meeting a new love interest.
"I think it's time for Sara to settle down or at least to have a relationship that's more than a roll in the hay," co-creator Phil Klemmer said, admitting that having a lasting romance is "hard when you're traveling through time."
"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.
