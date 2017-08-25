'Legends of Tomorrow' season 3 release date, plot news: Jonah Hex to return as a future bounty hunter?

A promotional image for The CW's "Legends of Tomorrow." Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow

Popular DC character from the 1800s, Jonah Hex, may be coming back to the "Legends of Tomorrow" series and the bounty hunter may even have his own story down the line.

Executive producer Phil Klemmer spoke with DC Legends TV about the likelihood of Jonah Hex (Jonathan Schaech) returning to the hit show and getting his own storyline.

"We did have a crazy pitch for Jonah Hex appearing as a future bounty hunter in a 'Blade Runner'-shaped story. We haven't broken that story yet, but it's certainly up there on a 3-by-5 card," he revealed.

This hints at Hex coming back to possibly play a bounty hunter sent from the Old West into the future to capture wily criminals. How he would be sent to the future would be through the Legends' time-traveling spaceship, the Waverider.

After all, he is a close friend of Captain Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and an ally of the Legends, namely The Atom/Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), White Canary/Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Firestorm who is made up of both Jefferson Jackson (Franz Drameh) and Dr. Martin Stein (Victor Garber).

Hex first appeared in the season 1 of "Legends of Tomorrow" where he helped Rip and his companions defeat and capture the outlaw Quentin Turnbull (Jeff Fahey).

In related news, showrunner Marc Guggenheim shared a picture of an upcoming "Legends of Tomorrow" script splattered with fake blood.

Posted on Twitter, the document is for episode 5 titled "Return of the Mack," which is in reference to a song from the 1990s by Mark Morrison. This suggests that the Legends may be traveling back to 20 years ago. In addition, the blood may indicate that someone may be badly injured or possibly meet his or her end in the show.

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will return on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.