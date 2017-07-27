'Legends of Tomorrow' season 3 release date, cast news: Neal McDonough promoted to series regular
"Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 ended on a cliffhanger and as the new season nears, more news has come out about the cast to hype up fans and viewers alike.
New cast developments for "Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 were announced at the San Diego Comic-Con last July 21. Neal McDonough who plays the villain Damien Darhk has been promoted to series regular on the show.
In the last season, Darhk teamed up with Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) and Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) to form the Legion of Doom. However, when Thawne destroyed the Spear of Destiny, they went their separate ways and seek out their own agendas.
McDonough's promotion to series regular hints that he will have a bigger role to play in the upcoming season and may even be one of the main villains standing toe-to-toe against the Legends.
Meanwhile, coming back as recurring guests this season are Captain Cold aka Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) and Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill). This suggests that they may have specific arcs where they pop up in episodes or complement significant storylines of the other characters.
In the previous season, Snart's memory was erased and set on the correct timeline by Heat Wave aka Mick Rory. Snart will, at one point, cross paths with the Legends and reunite with his partner-in-crime.
Hunter, who was once captain of the time-traveling spaceship Waverider, passed the torch to Sara Lance (Caity Lotz). It is expected that he will once again join Lance and the rest of the Legends sometime in the new season.
The season 2 finale ended with the timeline messed up and the Waverider arriving at a point where dinosaurs coexist with humans in the future. The new season is expected to give some answers to that predicament and how the Legends can bring the timeline back to normal.
"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.
