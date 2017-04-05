'Legends of Tomorrow' season 2 spoilers, plot news: Finale to 'redefine' the Legends, EP says

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 concludes with episode 17 titled "Aruba." It follows the Legends as they try to restore reality by going back to World War I for the second time to retrieve the Spear of Destiny, which previously ended up in the hands of the Legion of Doom, and destroy it with the Blood of Christ to prevent the villains from rewriting reality to their liking.

The show's executive producer Phil Klemmer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the finale and explained how it will "redefine" the Legends as they move forward.

"Well, it'll take at least another season to try to, if not fix, mitigate some of the destruction that we inflict on the universe in the finale. I just know, as a viewer, I would hate people if they made it too easy," he revealed and reiterated that they did not want undoing the cataclysm to appear so simple.

Klemmer added, "It's not resolved this season. It basically is the propulsion that will take us into season 3. It will redefine our Legends, who they are and what they do, which is great because it's always good to make them responsible for the mess. Our Legends provide the best part of the show, which is us trying to clean up our own messes."

Because going back to World War I and coming in contact with their former selves breaks a cardinal rule in time travel, Screen Rant thinks that it will not be too surprising if this could impact the events in the next season and will change more than just the roster of Legends.

Advertisement

In other news, TVLine has reported that co-executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that the finale will feature important reunions, such as of Sara (Caity Lotz) and her departed sister Laurel (Katie Cassidy), as well as of Nate (Nick Zano) and his love interest Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who died in the previous episode.