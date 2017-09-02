'Legends of Tomorrow' release date, trailer news: New recruit Zari unimpressed with time-travelling heroes

A promotional image for The CW's "Legends of Tomorrow." Facebook/CWLegendsofTomorrow

In the latest footage of "Legends of Tomorrow," viewers get to see a new character by the name of Zari Adrianna Tomaz (Tala Ashe) who is apparently unimpressed with the time-travelling heroes.

The new trailer for the third season of the CW's "Legends of Tomorrow" was just released recently which introduced Tomaz exchanging words with the Legends. "You guys are superheroes?" she asked. Ray Palmer a.k.a. The Atom (Brandon Routh) replied that they have actually saved the world twice. She is however unimpressed as she questions, "Then why does it still suck?"

The reason could be that in the finale last season, the earth ended with a messed up timeline as the Waverider arrived at a point where dinosaurs coexisted with humans in the future. Apparently every time the Legends visited the past, they evidently fractured the timeline and created anachronisms of people, animals, and objects all across time. In the trailer for example, the historical figure Julius Caesar (Simon Merrells) will even make an appearance in the season.

Now, the Legends have to jump back into action in the coming season and correct the wrongs that they created from their previous actions. It is hinted that Tomaz will be a key member in the group as she will provide rational and level-headed opinions to their otherwise reckless behavior. After all, it is because of some of their ill-advised actions that the timeline is now fractured.

Tomaz is a Muslim-American superhero from the DC comics who also goes by the name of Isis. In the new season, Tomaz lives in a dystopian police state in the year 2042. Her character was described as a "gray hat hacktivist" due to the harsh political nature of her time. It remains to be seen how she will get recruited by the Legends.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 will return on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on CW.