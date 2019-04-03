Legendary rock band Jethro Tull step in to help out two cathedrals with Christmas concerts

Jethro Tull are donating 100 per cent of the ticket sales to the cathedrals to go towards maintaining their buildings and musical traditions

Jethro Tull will be mixing rock with Christian traditions this Christmas when they perform in Ripon and Wakefield Cathedrals to help them raise money for the upkeep of their buildings.

Although the legendary rock band's frontman and flautist Ian Anderson is a self professed Deist and Pantheist, the Christian faith and its traditions hold a special place in his heart, not to mention the beautiful buildings where many continue to worship.

"If I can help draw people in to these beautiful and historic buildings to savour just a little of the spirit of Christmas, then it is a worthwhile effort," he said.

He and the band will be generously giving over 100 per cent of the proceeds from both concerts to the cathedrals to help them raise some much needed funds.

Anderson is promising an evening of Jethro Tull classics blended in with seasonal traditional church and classical music.

"I try to balance the festive time of year in song with a few of the elements of an old fashioned carol service – all delivered with good humour and good cheer," he said.

After playing Wakefield Cathedral on December 6, the band will head north to Ripon Cathedral for a gig the following evening that will be supported by its cathedral choir.

"Whether your Christmas is a secular affair of gift-giving and family gatherings, or a more worshipful recognition of one of the two biggest days in the Christian calendar, join us for some uplifting Christmas spirit, music, readings and maybe even a prayer or two," said Anderson.

He added: "The bringing together of people of all backgrounds, cultures and faiths in this way is possible perhaps only under the auspices of modern Christianity, especially in the Anglican Church."

Ripon Cathedral said its campaign office has been inundated with ticket bookings.

Fundraising events officer Molly Lawson said: "We are delighted that ticket sales have been so popular and we encourage those who wish to attend to buy their tickets quickly.

"We are very grateful for Ian Anderson supporting Ripon Cathedral by giving this concert and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his band to Ripon for this fantastic event."

For tickets and information on the Wakefield gig, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-with-jethro-tull-tickets-59530090102 For more on the Ripon Cathedral concert, visit: www.riponcathedral.org.uk/event/jethrotull