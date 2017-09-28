'Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia' news: Dark Horse to publish third book in 'Goddess Collection' trilogy

The cover art for the upcoming "The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia," to be released by Nintendo and Dark Horse. Dark Horse Comics

Video game and console company Nintendo, in partnership with Dark Horse, will release the third installment in the "Goddess Collection" compendium. The book will be titled "The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia" with an intended launch in 2018.

Dark Horse released a statement about the upcoming book, saying, "A comprehensive collection of enemies and items, potions to poes, an expansion of the lore touched upon in Hyrule Historia, concept art, screencaps, maps, main characters, and how they relate, languages, and much, much more, including an exclusive interview with the series Producer, Eiji Aonuma!"

The first book in the "Goddess Collection" trilogy, "The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia," featured several details of the games that were considered to be canon in Hyrule's history.

It consisted of several chapters and included early artworks for the game. Moreover, one chapter details the history of the fictional kingdom in "The Legend of Zelda." The chapter also aligns the timeline of the different canon games that came out while also providing information regarding the Hylian language.

The second installment, titled "The Legend of Zelda: Arts & Artifacts," was released just last February. It puts focus on the different artworks from "The Legend of Zelda" up to the latest title, "Breath of the Wild."

The artworks include promotional pieces, box art, instruction booklet illustration and sprite art. There are also interviews with the artists behind the illustrations and other never-before-seen content.

The two previous installments have been well-received by fans and critics. The books also did well in terms of sales. The first installment took the top spot on Amazon's charts, booting "Fifty Shades of Grey" out of the first position.

"The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia" will be released on April 24, 2018. It will be priced at $39.99.