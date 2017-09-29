'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' latest mod transforms Link into Waluigi

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" wins big at the Japan Game Awards. Nintendo/Zelda

Since its release in March 3 this year, "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has captured the hearts of critics and players alike. Part of "The Legend of Zelda" series, "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is an action-adventure video game by Nintendo, and has been released worldwide to Nintendo Switch and Wii U video game consoles.

Still, it did not stop modders to install the game in PC emulators, and over the past few months, the game has seen quite a few fan-made mods for the game. Players have seen Mario Hats, Minecraft characters, and there is even a "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Carl Johnson" skin.

The latest mod, however, is turning Link into Waluigi, the evil sibling of Luigi in various Nintendo games. The recent mod was developed by Hefty and DonkXProXAli, which can be downloaded for free.

A two-minute video showing Waluigi in action was posted by Twitter user Kathryn, and although quite ridiculous, it is also fun to see the character skin placed on Link while playing the game.

The Waluigi mod can be easily installed to the PC Wii U emulator, but there is also a tutorial where players can install the mod to the regular Wii U version as well. Just as long players own the proper SD cards, it is not that difficult to set up.

However, the mod is not available to the Switch version, as the modders have not found a way to incorporate the mod to the gaming platform just yet. It is not impossible though, and if the mod proves to be highly popular, it will not be long before someone manages to input Waluigi in the Switch version as well.

Aside from Waluigi, other mods saw Link transform into other characters, such as a Super Mario Odyssey-style hero, and a skin that makes Link look a bit like Geralt from The Witcher series. Who knows what other characters the modding community have in store for the game in the coming months?