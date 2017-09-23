'Left Alive' release date, gameplay news: Teaser trailer, plot details for Square Enix shooter revealed

A screenshot from the "Left Alive" teaser trailer. YouTube/Square ENIX NA

Square Enix unveiled the first trailer for "Left Alive" at the Tokyo Game Show on Sept. 19. The teaser video alone has riled up a lot of video game fans but thankfully, the developer also announced several details for their newest video game.

According to Polygon, "Left Alive" is a survival action shooter game that gamers will love. After Square Enix released the teaser video on YouTube, gamers started flocking to it with positive comments, which is a good sign in determining the possible success of this game when it finally comes out next year.

"Left Alive" is being developed by director Toshifumi Nabeshima, one of the men responsible for the success of games like the "Armored Core." Character design has been assigned to Yoji Shinkawa, who worked on the famous "Metal Gear" and "Zone of the Enders" game series.

The brilliance doesn't end there because the development team also includes the mind and hands of Takayuki Yanase, who is the designer of games like "Mobile Suit Gundam 00" and "Xenoblade Chronicles X."

On top of it all is the game's producer, Shinji Hashimoto, who produced the original version of "Front Mission" and its sequel "Front Mission Evolved."

According to GameSpot, the upcoming game has three main heroes: two males and one female. Players will be able to switch between these characters as they progress in the game. "Left Alive" has only one ending but the character's outcome will depend on the actions that the player will make.

The storyline is very futuristic as it takes place in Russia sometime in 2127. There will be some Wanzer-riding scenes and some stealth moves to look out for, which can either be a good or bad thing for the player's character depending on the situation.

"Left Alive" will be released in 2018. It will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.