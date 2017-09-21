'Left Alive' gameplay, trailer news: Third-person shooter set in 'Front Mission' universe; first details of game revealed

"Left Alive" comes out in 2018. YouTube/Square Enix NA

The upcoming "Left Alive" game may be coming out in 2018, but that does not mean those who want to play it will be less excited. Square Enix has recently dropped the game's newest trailer and it seems like it is not going to disappoint.

Square Enix released the trailer for "Left Alive" during the Tokyo Game Show. Aside from the visuals, the trailer also included the gameplay of the title in both PlayStation 4 and PC. The game is said to be set in the world of "Front Mission." It is being developed by director Toshifumi Nabeshima, who also worked on the "Armored Core" games; "Metal Gear" and "Zone of the Enders" series character designer Yoji Shinkawa; "Xenoblade Chronicles X" and "Mobile Suit Gundam 00" designer Takayuki Yanase; and "Front Mission" and "Front Mission: Evolved" producer Shinji Hashimoto.

There are only a few seconds of gameplay that were shown for both PS4 and PC, but based from what was seen, "Left Alive" appears to be much different than the "Front Mission" games. Polygon described the game as similar to the "Metal Gear Solid" games by Konami.

Apart from the trailer, the first details of the upcoming game were revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu via Gematsu. For those who want to familiarize themselves even further, "Left Alive" will have three protagonists in the game and it starts with a young protagonist until it turns into a female protagonist and players can switch among the characters as the game progresses.

The route of the game's progression is entirely up to the player and there will be replay-ability elements. "Left Alive" also has one ending, but the character's outcome depends on what course the player takes. The game will be mainly offline but there are also some online elements.

"Left Alive" is up for release in 2018 for the PS4 and PC.