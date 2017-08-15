Leah Remini and Church of Scientology latest news: Actress wants federal investigation done, not allowed to talk to Elisabeth Moss

Actress Leah Remini reads some mean comments in the teaser for "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" YouTube/A&E

Since leaving the Church of Scientology in 2013, actress Leah Remini has been very vocal against the religion. Apart from wanting a federal investigation done to the organization's higher ups, she also shared how her relationships with other scientologist celebrities are strained because of it.

Following the successful first season of Remini's documentary series "Aftermath," which included the stories and inside information about the Church of Scientology from former Scientologists, Remini hopes to do a few things in its second season as told by The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from shedding some light on all the abusive practices of Scientology, both physical and sexual, Remini hopes that this time, they could compile enough evidence of the church's shady activities behind the scenes to be able to warrant a federal investigation, from the FBI to the Department of Justice, to the IRS as well. Remini said that if the FBI wanted to go further on investigating the church of Scientology, all they would need to do is execute a raid.

She went on to say that everyone who has been to Scientology has folders of information, and that the information could tell authorities whatever they wanted to know.

Remini's defection has also put a wedge on her relationships with other celebrities who are Scientologists. One such example is her friendship with actress Elisabeth Moss. She revealed that Moss believes that she cannot talk to her, and explains that because she has spoken out against the religion, Moss refers to her as an antisocial personality, and therefore cannot talk to her.

Both actresses are coincidentally nominated for an Emmy in September. Remini is nominated for her docuseries "Aftermath" while Moss is nominated for her role in "The Handmaid's Tale." Should Remini run into Moss during the ceremony, she says that she would congratulate her on her nomination or possible win. Remini stated that she does not hold any grudge against Moss, other than Moss' support for Scientology. She went on to say that Moss will eventually learn, just as she needed to learn it.