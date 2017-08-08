Lea Michele marriage news: 'Glee' star ready to settle down with boyfriend Zandy Reich?

"Glee" co-stars Lea Michele and Cory Monteith dated from 2011 to 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Lea Michele. The 30-year-old actress and singer reportedly considers her relationship with Zandy Reich, the president of women's clothing brand AYR, as very steady.

Michele and Reich's romance was introduced to the public in July after they were spotted holding hands while out and about in New York City. Allegedly, the former already envisions spending the rest of her life with the latter.

"[Lea and Zandy] are getting super serious," a source told Life & Style Weekly. "She's at a point where she's more than ready to settle down and start a family, and they've already started talking about moving in together."

While it looks like things are progressing quickly between them, Michele and Reich were apparently good friends before they started dating. She has reportedly already introduced him to her entire clan.

"She appreciates how kind Zandy is, and she loves that he knows fashion," the source continued. "She loves that he's not an actor and has no desire to be in the spotlight."

Prior to Reich, Michele was in a relationship with her "Glee" co-star Cory Monteith from late 2011 until his death in July 2013. The former's songs "If You Say So" and "Hey You" were reportedly about her last conversation with the latter before he died.

In the meantime, Michele is busy working on a new sitcom series called "The Mayor." She takes on the role of a political advisor, Valentina Barella, opposite Yvette Nicole Brown and Brandon Micheal Hall.

"The Mayor" follows a struggling hip-hop artist, Courtney Rose (Hall), who runs for a mayor to promote his mixtape. However, things will soon take a sudden turn when he unexpectedly wins the election.

Also starring Bernard David Jones and Marcel Spears, "The Mayor" will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.