'Lawbreakers' latest patch notes now live on PS4 and PC

First-person shooter video game "Lawbreakers" recently went live on Aug. 8. One month later, a major update was released by developer Boss Key Productions and publisher Nexon, to further enhance the gameplay and make things a lot more interesting for the players of the game.

The major purpose of the recent update is to increase the health of all the characters on board, as the developers noticed that it has become quite a nuisance for the players.

"The main goal in this patch is to increase average lifespans across the board, as we've found that many of our players are spending significantly more time staring at a respawn screen than we'd like," read the official patch notes.

"Here's what we're doing to address this: Health was increased for every role; We now have health regen after an out of combat delay for all roles; A group spawning system was implemented (you spawn with teammates more often instead of solo)," continued the post.

Players can read more about the recent update on the game's official website, as it contains comprehensive details on all the tweaks the game developers installed in the game. Aside from the health changes to the characters though, the recent update also included a new map. Called "Namsan," a map overview was also provided, and is located in a large building on the side of a mountain.

The game developers also took notice on some of the bugs encountered by the players during gameplay, and has included the necessary bug fixes in the latest update. Some of the fixes include: fixed player's health bars sometimes not updating when spectating another player; fixed numerous issues where achievement icons were missing information; and fixed an issue where the "Out of Bounds" warning could get stuck on the screen, among others.

"Lawbreakers" is available for download on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC.