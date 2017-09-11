'LawBreakers' full update: Itinerary revealed, new maps abound for online game

Promotional photo from the Steam page of "LawBreakers" Steam website

Breaking the law has never been more fun — virtually, of course — as "LawBreakers," a multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) game, gets its full content plan revealed in hopes of getting players excited for the updates.

"LawBreakers" developer Boss Key Productions and publisher Nexon have revealed via Twitter their game updates itinerary for the fourth quarter of 2017. As implied by their tweet, the multiplayer FPS is soon getting new maps, new gameplay features, a ranked mode, a new class, and, more importantly, frequent and quick updates to the game.

2017 Content Roadmap for LawBreakers revealed next week. Preview of Roadmap revealed right now. pic.twitter.com/GHLCxwuzKO — LawBreakers (@lawbreakers) September 2, 2017 Actual tweet from the developers about the game updates. Twitter/Lawbreakers

These five major updates are slated for the Steam (PC) version of the game, as well as the PlayStation 4 version. The said major updates are going to be free for those who already have a copy of "LawBreakers."

The update will launch with two new maps named Namsan and Gateway. As reported by CinemaBlend, the image for the said maps just shows previews and does not contain any details or specifics of the two new maps. However, by the looks of the screenshot, both areas are to take place in a densely packed urban environment of the game.

The new gameplay feature involves a game mode called "Skirmish." Other than that, no further details were revealed regarding the nature and mechanic of said game mode. The other mode, called "Boss Leagues," may be a precursor to the e-Sports viability of "LawBreakers" since the mode is a ranked gameplay mechanic and will be competitive.

To entice new players, the update, as reported by PC Gamer, will also come with new tutorials and a new Valhalla map set in the Sequoia National Forest, which also happens to be the game's first asymmetrical map. More importantly, for old players of the game, matchmaking will also be optimized to improve the general player experience when joining and finding matches.

"LawBreakers," with its gravity-defying and mobile combat is available on PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. It comes with both a standard and a deluxe edition bundle.