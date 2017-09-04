'Law & Order: SVU' season 19 plot spoilers, latest news: Upcoming season to feature episodes tackling Charlottesville riot and other timely issues

A promotional image for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Facebook/lawandordersvu

The new season of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is drawing nearer, and fans of the show are excited for the comeback of the award-winning series. Season 19 will bring quite a revelation for the show's viewers, as some of its episodes will tackle some of the most talked-about controversies that have happened in the recent months.

In an exclusive interview, the series' showrunner, Michael Chernuchin, told Hollywood Reporter about his plans for the upcoming season. "I won't choose a side. I'm going to present both political views and let the audience decide which one is right," he said.

"My goal, and I told the writers on this on the first day of our writers' room, is at the end of every episode, I want half the audience to throw their shoes at the television and the other half to stand up and cheer," he added.

The recent Charlottesville riots in Virginia will be tackled in one of the most controversial episodes in the new season. Last Aug. 12, far-right groups have gathered at the downtown Virginia City to protest the decision to remove the Robert E. Lee Statue. However, tension grew among the protesters, local authorities, and counter-protesters. It grew even bigger when a man, who is rumored to be a part of white supremacist groups, rammed his car into the protest, injuring several people and killing one protester, Heather Hyer.

It still remains to be seen how "Law & Order: SVU" season 19 will depict the controversy, but the show is also set to dip its toes into other topics that made headline news recently such as the issue with "United Airlines and passenger David Dao", the "Charlie Gard controversy" and a special episode responding to cyberbullying, which is touted to be the show's answer to popular Netflix series, "13 Reasons Why", according to Chernuchin.

The new season of "Law &Order: SVU" will premiere on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.