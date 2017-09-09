'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' season 19 spoilers: Olivia Benson will face tons of upcoming struggles

The cast of "Law & Order:Special Victims Unit." Facebook/Law & Order:SVU

Longtime-running crime drama television series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is set for a season 19 premiere this month, and weeks before the airing of the first episodes, snippets of spoilers seem to peak through the sidelines, giving fans a lot to look forward to.

New showrunner Michael Chernuchin shared to TV Line some details of what to expect in the upcoming season, and it looks like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will not be getting a break as she is set to face lots of problems and struggles.

"What I told Mariska [Hargitay] when I came aboard is, 'You're a broken woman, because of your past, and I'm going to drag you through the woods and you're gonna come out the other side a better person'," Chernuchin said. "So we're gonna throw the kitchen sink at her."

One of the most prominent characters of the series, Olivia Benson has already been through a lot. Avid viewers of the series have seen how she was able to come out of some tough situations such as the whole William Lewis standoff, and the difficulties she faced in trying to get Noah to safety.

However, Chernuchin said that Benson might also stumble into a new love interest, so it looks like season 19 is not just full of hardships for her. "She's not looking for it, but it might happen," Chernuchin said.

Meanwhile, fans of the series should also look forward to some groundbreaking episodes of "Law & Order: SVU" as some of them will depict some of the most controversial events and issues that happened in the past few months. The Charlottesville riot will be featured, as well as the highly controversial "United Airlines" issue where passenger David Dao was filmed mercilessly dragged off the airline, as well as the "Charlie Gard controversy."

The new season of "Law &Order: SVU" will premiere on Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.