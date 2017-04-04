'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' season 18 episode 15 spoilers: Suspect threatens the police department
The New York Police Department (NYPD) will once again deal with a rape case, this time of a suspect who seems to know his way around, in episode 15 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 18.
In the previous episodes, the NYPD worked on cases of rape involving suspects with different personalities. In the upcoming episode, the team will work hand-in-hand to bring down a serial rapist, who is also a murderer.
In a sneak peek of episode 15, a woman goes with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Amanda (Kelli Giddish) to identify a corpse. The woman breaks down in tears when she sees her lifeless friend. Benson tells her that it is possible that the suspect who killed her friend is the serial killer and rapist that they have been tracking. However, things do not add up because the woman believes her friend is not the type of person who will become the prey of the suspect.
In another sneak peek, the NYPD seems to have progressed in the case, as it has identified the specific style of the killer. Amanda shares the details of what they already know and asks everyone to find the killer.
However, the killer is proving to be more difficult than expected. The official synopsis for episode 15 titled "Know It All" reveals that the suspect threatens to expose the secrets of the people working on his case.
In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, the teaser hints that the suspect is an expert in hacking systems. It starts off with a woman who receives a call from an unknown person. She tells Benson that the man knows all information about her. She even points out that the suspect is listening to all their conversations at the moment.
Things turn from bad to worse when the suspect also hacks the computer system of the NYPD. With this, Benson tells everyone in the team to double-time in searching for the suspect.
Episode 15 of season 18 airs on Wednesday, April 5, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.
