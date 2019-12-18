Lauren Daigle sings for inmates in maximum security prison

Chart-topping Christian singer Lauren Daigle has brought some Christmas cheer to inmates at a maximum security prison.

The "You Say" singer also raised $17,000 for the inmates at Angola State Prison, the largest maximum security prison in the US, where many of the incarcerated are serving life sentences.

Updating her fans about the visit on social media, she said that the money would be shared equally among the 6,300 prisoners at the Louisiana penitentiary and help them to buy clothes or pay for phone calls home to family.

While these might not sound so special to people on the outside, she explained that such items were "luxuries" for the prisoners.

"Your generosity will provide more than 70,000 minutes of connection to friends, family, and loved ones," she said.

During her lunchtime visit, Daigle performed a concert for the prisoners and also spoke to the inmates.

The lyrics probably resonated with the prisoners as she sang her hit "How Can It Be". The lyrics to the popular song marvel at the wonder of salvation, saying, "You say that we are free, how can it be?"

She shared an encouraging message of hope and reassured the prisoners that God had not abandoned them.

"In the middle of the pain, in the middle of your problems, in the middle of you being the worst of who you are, He comes and He sits next to you in the process," she said in a video clip.

"He doesn't point the finger, He doesn't give you shame, He sits with you. I think that's why He's called the Savior of the world."

She added: "He's not the fixer of the world, He's called the savior because He comes to save us and to set us free and rescue us from the things that would have us caught and ensnared and left in bondage he sets every captive heart free."