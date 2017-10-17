Late Bishop of Chester abused children, witnesses allege

The late Bishop of Chester, Hubert Victor Whitsey, would have faced police questioning were he still alive after more than 10 allegations of child sex abuse were made by witnesses, the Church of England admitted on Tuesday.

The abuse is said to have happened from 1974 while Bishop Whitsey was still in his role in Chester and from 1981 after he retired and was living in the Blackburn diocese. Before his promotion to Chester, he had been Bishop of Hertford and earlier worked as a parish priest in Chorley, South Ribble and Bolton.

The police says abuse by the former Bishop of Chester, Hubert Victor Whitsey, is said to have happened while he was in his role at Chester as well as after he retired. Wikipedia

The Archbishop of York apologised to those affected, saying he is 'deeply sorry' and describing sex abuse as a 'heinous crime' in a statement alongside the current Bishop of Chester, Dr Peter Forster.

'We are deeply sorry and apologise to those individuals who have come forward to share their account of abuse by a bishop in the Church of England who was in a position of power and authority,' they say.

'Sexual abuse is a heinous crime – and is an absolute and shameful breach of trust. We acknowledge that for survivors, the effects of sexual abuse are lifelong. We are offering pastoral support to all those who have come forward and continue to hold them all in our prayers.'

They add: 'The Church will consider what lessons can be learnt from this case and whether any action needs to be taken as a result of what these enquiries have shown.'

It comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury issued a personal apology to another victim of clerical sex abuse following Lambeth Palace's failure to respond to 17 letter asking for help.

