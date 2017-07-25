Lana Del Rey admits she took part in witchcraft event to cast spell on Donald Trump

x

'Video Games' singer Lana Del Rey (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Witches around the world took part in a mass binding against Donald Trump under a crested moon back in February - and singer Lana Del Rey freely admits to joining in.

The call went out in the global witch community to join a 'mass spell to bind Donald Trump' on February 24. But more mass bindings have taken place since then as the 'Bind Trump' drive said spells should be cast at 'midnight on every waning crescent moon until he is removed from office.'

To take part, people were told by the organizers that they would need an 'unflattering photo of Trump' as well as other items like a 'tower tarot card,' a 'pin or small nail,' and the 'tiny stub of an orange candle.'

Before the event took place, Lana Del Rey used her Twitter to encourage her fans to take part, sharing the time and dates, and a link to instructions.

Christians attempted to counter the binding by holding prayer vigils for the U.S. President at the same time it was taking place.

Now in an interview with NME, the 'Video Games' singer freely admits she took part in the binding and that she believes in its power.

'Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t,' she said. 'I'm in line with Yoko and John and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.'

Christian writer Lance Wallnau said one possible explanation for the number of attempted witchcraft bindings on Trump this year may be because of 'an anointing on this administration' in line with a prophesy he claims to have received before Trump was elected.

Speaking to CBN News, he said that he had sought guidance from the Lord before the U.S. presidential election and God's reply was that 'the 45th president is Isaiah 45.' Unsure what that meant, Wallnau turned to Isaiah 45 in his Bible and read: 'Thus saith the Lord that Cyrus whom I have anointed, I will break open for you the two leaved gates of Babylon and I will drain the river dry.'

Now Wallnau believes the prophesy is linked to the wave of witchcraft being used against Donald Trump.

'God Himself must have an agenda because the devil's organizing publicly to try to block it,' he said.