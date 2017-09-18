Lana Del Ray news: Breaks up with boyfriend G-Eazy

Lana Del Rey arrives at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. on January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

American singer Lana Del Rey has been reported to have called it quits with producer and hip hop artist, G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum. After the split, G-Eazy had moved on seemingly quickly, since he is allegedly dating another singer, Halsey – whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.

The 31-year-old singer and 27-year-old rapper and producer met at Coachella in April, earlier this year. According to Montrose Press, the two were inseparable during that weekend in Indio, California. Initially, they attended the event with their own group of friends, only to split from their respective groups. In fact, as Del Ray was dancing to the festival music, G-Eazy watched her more than the performers themselves.

The relationship between G-Eazy and Del Ray took fans by surprise, since it would appear that they had been quiet about their whole dating status. Hip Hop Wired stated "so apparently rapper G-Eazy and singer Lana Del Rey were dating," which meant that not everyone knew about their relationship as well. As the website described the rapper's actions, G-Eazy decided to deal with his previous relationship with Del Ray as decisively "savage."

After the New York Fashion Week that started in Sept. 7, Halsey and G-Eazy emerged as a couple. According to XXL, the couple were not shy about expressing public displays of affection, and could not get their hands off of each other. The two even posted pictures on social media.

Perez Hilton claimed that G-Eazy and Del Ray had plans of recording a track together titled "Him and I" while they were still dating. Now that G-Eazy is dating Halsey, he is going to be using Halsey's vocals instead of Del Ray's.

These turn of events must be quite devastating for Del Ray. However, she has a successful career of her own, and she could just easily get back on her feet. As stated by Green Valley News, Del Ray has the inclination to draw inspiration from her heartbreaks.