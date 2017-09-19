Lady Gaga's 'Joanne World Tour' news: European tour dates postponed until 2018

Singer Lady Gaga arrives at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016 Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Fans of Lady Gaga may not be happy to hear this news. The European leg of her "Joanne World Tour," which was set to begin Sept. 21 in Barcelona, Spain, will be postponed.

In a statement posted on the concert promoter's official website, Live Nation said that the European leg of "Joanne World Tour" had to be moved to a later date because of the singer's ongoing health problems.

"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform," the statement read. "She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today."

Even though the "American Horror Story" star was profoundly saddened by the news, the postponement is necessary to prevent her condition from worsening. She also plans on staying at the hospital for a couple of weeks as part of the fibromyalgia treatment plan.

"[She will] spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body," the statement continued. "She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes."

The European leg of "Joanne World Tour," which includes five shows in London, Manchester, and Birmingham, is now scheduled for early 2018. Further details, including tickets and venues, will be announced at a later date.

The postponement should come as no surprise to fans, who are already well-aware of the singer's struggles with chronic pain caused by the onset of fibromyalgia. Also, the upcoming Netflix documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," will see her opening up about her condition and the methods she uses to treat it.

The feature-length documentary, "Gaga: Five Foot Two," is directed by Chris Moukarbel ("Me at the Zoo" and "Banksy Does New York"). It will be available worldwide on Netflix starting Friday, Sept. 22.