Lady Gaga thanks Beyoncé for get well soon gift

Singer Lady Gaga arrives at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 10, 2016 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyoncé and Lady Gaga's friendship does not just span telephone calls, it also extends to get well soon gifts.

The "Lemonade" singer recently sent Gaga, 31, a gift to help comfort the singer who is currently dealing with chronic pain.

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to thank Beyoncé for the thoughtful gift.

"Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt," the singer wrote. "Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love."

The singer also posted another photo; this time of a bouquet of flowers with the caption, "Thank you so much honey B. Miss you. This was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandma's house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going."

The two famously collaborated in the hit 2010 song "Telephone."

The "Joanne" singer recently revealed that she has been fighting a long-standing battle with fibromyalgia, a condition characterized by widespread pain and fatigue as well as sleep, memory and mood issues.

Gaga even had to postpone the Europe leg of her "Joanne" world tour due to the pain she was experiencing.

The singer also revealed that she plans on taking a rest after her tour is over in 2018.

Gaga talks more about her condition in the newly released Netflix documentary titled "Five Foot Two." Several scenes in the film show Gaga forced to work through her pain, where she even asks people if she looks pathetic.

The documentary also shows Gaga's management of her illness including trips to the doctor, therapies, her fear, embarrassment and grief over the experience.